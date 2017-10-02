At least 1 hurt after crash in Anderson Co., troopers say

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person is hurt after a crash that happened on Shockley Ferry Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 10:17 a.m. on Monday.

Highway Patrol, the Anderson Police Department, and EMS are responding.

We have a crew on the scene.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is also responding to the scene, according to our crew.

The road is currently blocked due to the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

