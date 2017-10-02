Brother of Las Vegas gunman says he’s stunned

LAS VEGAS, NV (WFLA) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified Stephen Paddock as the gunman in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Police say Paddock perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino and opened fire on an outdoor country music festival below. At least 50 people are dead and hundreds more are injured.

Officers say he killed himself before they breached his hotel room and found a cache of weapons.

Paddock was 64 years old and believed to have lived in a retirement community in Mesquite, Nevada, which is about 80 miles outside of Las Vegas.

NBC4 sister station WFLA-TV has learned Paddock’s brother lives in Orlando.

Eric Hudson Paddock told NBC News he was stunned when he found out his brother is the man who police believe is behind the mass shooting.

“Mars just fell into the Earth,” he told NBC News on Monday. “We’re completely dumbfounded.”

Paddock was a licensed pilot and owned two planes, according to NBC News. They are also reporting that he had a hunting license from Alaska.

His brother told NBC News Paddock was just a guy who went to gambled and went to hotels and shows.

