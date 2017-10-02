PICS: Crews respond to blaze at Anderson Co. duplex

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded to a fire at a duplex on Roberts Street Monday morning, according to the Anderson Fire Department.

The side of the duplex that caught fire had heavy smoke and fire damage, officials say.

The neighboring duplex also had heavy smoke damage.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but it doesn’t seem suspicious, according to fire officials.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

