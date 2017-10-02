Firefighter accused of breaking into car, stealing gun, SLED says

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A volunteer firefighter has been arrested and charged with several crimes, according to SLED.
25-year-old Creighton Robinson Frost is accused of breaking into a truck and stealing gun last week, SLED says.
He has been charged with carbreaking, petit larceny, and four counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.
According to arrest warrants, Frost fraudulently obtained a signature and/or property from four local pawn shops.
Frost was a volunteer firefighter with Duncan Fire Department but has stepped down since his arrest.
Frost was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Friday.
A SLED check shows that Frost was previously charged with two counts of theft of a controlled substance—once in February and once in September of this year.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
