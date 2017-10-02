Help police find woman who they say stole wig in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is asking for your help in finding a woman who they say stole a wig from a beauty store.

The incident happened at Boom Boom Beauty on E. Antrim Road, police say.

The woman left the store in a tan Chevy Tahoe.

If you have any information regarding the woman’s identity or her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Greenville Police Department.

