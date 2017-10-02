Help police find woman who they say stole wig in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is asking for your help in finding a woman who they say stole a wig from a beauty store.

The incident happened at Boom Boom Beauty on E. Antrim Road, police say.

The woman left the store in a tan Chevy Tahoe.

If you have any information regarding the woman’s identity or her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Greenville Police Department.

More stories you may like on 7News

Mom arrested after whipping son with phone cord, police say A Spartanburg woman has been arrested after police say she whipped her child with a phone cord, leaving marks on his face, back and legs.

Man arrested after 2 girls sexually assaulted in Spartanburg Co., deputies say A man has been arrested after two girls were sexually assaulted, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff IDs gunman who killed 50, wounded 400 in Las Vegas attack A Nevada sheriff says the death toll has climbed to 50 in the attack on a Las Vegas concert Sunday, making it the deadliest shooting in mode…

LIVE: 58 dead, about 515 hurt after concert attack in Las Vegas A gunman perched high on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival …