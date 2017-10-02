How to sign up for Salvation Army’s “Giving Hope” program in Greenville

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Salvation Army of Greenville is getting ready to help those in need with Christmas toy assistance for children who are 12 years old or younger, according to a press release.

The group is partnering with the Greenville County Library System again this year to offer free personal development classes for parents as an additional component to the Christmas toy assistance.

If you would like to receive Christmas toy help, you should stop by the Salvation Army to get a “Giving Hope” stamp card and information regarding the program.

You must complete three classes offered by the Greenville County Library System by October 17th.

The classes offered cover a broad scope of topics, ranging from financial literacy to family skills.

After you complete the third class and receive all three stamps from the library on your “Giving Hope” card, you should visit the Salvation Army to schedule a registration appointment.

To receive assistance, you must meet the following financial eligibility requirements: a DSS Household Summary and a photo ID of the head of household who is applying OR verification of income and expenses for one month, birth certificates for children who are 12 and under, and a photo ID of the head of household applying.

If you have any questions, you can call The Salvation Army of Greenville at (864) 235-4803 or click here and go to the “Programs that Help” tab.

The application process Christmas toy assistance in Oconee and Pickens Counties will remain the same as previous years.

Citizens of Oconee County should contact The Salvation Army of Oconee with questions regarding dates and eligibility at (864) 882-1160.

Citizens of Pickens County should contact The Salvation Army of Pickens with questions regarding dates and eligibility at (864) 855-7198.

