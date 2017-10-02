Las Vegas shooting puts concert safety in spotlight

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The tragedy in Las Vegas has some people concerned about their own safety at large events. Upstate event centers and law enforcement say security in those situations are a top priority, and they do all they can to keep people safe.

Beth Paul/Bon Secours Wellness Arena General Manager

“It does hit home when it hits at a concert and the number of people that are impacted,” said Beth Paul, the General Manager of Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The deadly shooting in Las Vegas has local event centers re-looking at their security protocols.

“When things like this happen it’s a very harsh reminder that it always needs to be at the forefront,” Paul said.

Paul says they use metal detectors and search bags at the arena.

“There’s always multiple officers inside,” said Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department. “People have the opportunity to just stop and say hey this looks suspicious.”

Law enforcement says with inside events they can monitor who gets in and what they have on them, but when places have outdoor events such as the festival in Las Vegas, it becomes trickier.

“They had off duty officers, just as we do here, they responded and they neutralized the threat,” Bragg said.

Greenville County Deputies say venues often hire off-duty officers. They say manpower often depends on how much the venue can afford. However, law enforcement says they do prepare for large events.

“We try to train as much as possible,” Bragg said. “We use vacant structures, large buildings.”

Bragg says for Fall for Greenville, all officers have a mandatory work day.

Deputies say they bring out bomb dogs for big events like Clemson home games.

But law enforcement says they don’t want people to be afraid to have fun.

“Let that mindset be number one priority to go have fun, enjoy yourself, and let us help provide security measures,” Bragg said.

Bon Secours Wellness Arena says they are moving to a clear bag policy on October 13th.