Man arrested after 2 girls sexually assaulted in Spartanburg Co., deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after two girls were sexually assaulted, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 35-year-old Jereamy Flash Gordon has been charged with 5 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – Second Degree.

The incidents happened between May 1st and August 31st of 2016 and involved two victims between the age of 11 and 14 years old, according to arrest warrants.

Gordon confessed to the allegations and has been booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

