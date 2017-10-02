Man in critical condition after shooting in McDowell Co., deputies say

MCDOWELL CO., N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning and sent one man to the hospital.

The incident occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. on Rolling Meadow Drive, off of Harmony Grove Road, in Nebo.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken by EMS to Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville and is currently in critical condition.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

No charges have been filed at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Mom arrested after whipping son with phone cord, police say A Spartanburg woman has been arrested after police say she whipped her child with a phone cord, leaving marks on his face, back and legs.

Man arrested after 2 girls sexually assaulted in Spartanburg Co., deputies say A man has been arrested after two girls were sexually assaulted, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff IDs gunman who killed 50, wounded 400 in Las Vegas attack A Nevada sheriff says the death toll has climbed to 50 in the attack on a Las Vegas concert Sunday, making it the deadliest shooting in mode…

At least 58 dead, about 515 hurt after concert attack in Las Vegas A gunman perched high on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival …

Cherokee Co. haunted house fire deemed suspicious, officials say Multiple fire crews responded Sunday night to a fire at a haunted attraction in Blacksburg.