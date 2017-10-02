Mom arrested after whipping son with phone cord, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been arrested after whipping her child with a phone cord, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

Police say 24-year-old Shamara Quiate Brewton has been charged with cruelty to children after leaving marks on her son’s face, back, and legs.

School officials at Cleveland Academy of Leadership reported the alleged abuse to police on Friday.

Police say they found the boy in the nurse’s station with a big red mark on the side of his face, near his nose.

According to a report, the boy told an officer he had other marks on his body as well.

The officer found scratches on his legs and back that were similar to the ones on his face and head, the report says.

Brewton was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center Saturday morning.

All three of her children have been placed into emergency protective custody.

