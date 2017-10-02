SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been arrested after whipping her child with a phone cord, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

Police say 24-year-old Shamara Quiate Brewton has been charged with cruelty to children after leaving marks on her son’s face, back, and legs.

School officials at Cleveland Academy of Leadership reported the alleged abuse to police on Friday.

Police say they found the boy in the nurse’s station with a big red mark on the side of his face, near his nose.

According to a report, the boy told an officer he had other marks on his body as well.

The officer found scratches on his legs and back that were similar to the ones on his face and head, the report says.

Brewton was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center Saturday morning.

All three of her children have been placed into emergency protective custody.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Mom arrested after whipping son with phone cord, police say A woman has been arrested after whipping her child with a phone cord, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

Man arrested after 2 girls sexually assaulted in Spartanburg Co., deputies say A man has been arrested after two girls were sexually assaulted, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff IDs gunman who killed 50, wounded 400 in Las Vegas attack A Nevada sheriff says the death toll has climbed to 50 in the attack on a Las Vegas concert Sunday, making it the deadliest shooting in mode…

At least 50 killed, 400 injured as gunman opens fire at Las Vegas concert Country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman opened fir…

Cherokee Co. haunted house fire deemed suspicious, officials say Multiple fire crews responded Sunday night to a fire at a haunted attraction in Blacksburg.