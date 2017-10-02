NC man killed during standoff with police; Trooper shot in vest

PARKTON, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say a North Carolina man was fatally shot during an hourslong standoff with police.

State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Patty McQuillan says the standoff with 33-year-old Kevin Anthony Battaglia began when county deputies and state troopers went to check on him at his home near Parkton. She says Battaglia began shooting at the officers, then barricaded himself inside his home and continued shooting.

One trooper was shot in his safety vest, taken to a hospital and released.

No other information was released.

News outlets report that officers went to Battaglia’s home Sunday afternoon after he was seen carrying a rifle, and the standoff ended around midnight.

Parkton is about 15 miles (25 kilometers) south of Fayetteville.