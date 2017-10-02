NC man shoots, kills brother, 2 dogs, deputies say

DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) – A 22-year-old Dudley man admitted to Wayne County deputies he shot his brother to death inside a trailer, the sheriff’s office said.

Monday morning, deputies responded to a shooting call on Hideaway Circle in Dudley around 12:45 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, deputies found Matthew James Bohne standing in the front yard of a mobile home.

Matthew Bohne told deputies he shot and killed his brother, David Christopher Bohne, 35, the sheriff’s office said.

Matthew Bohne said his brother could be found inside the trailer. Deputies located the brother’s body along with two dogs that had been shot to death.

Both men lived at the home, authorities said.

Following an interview with detectives, Matthew Bohne was charged with murder and two counts felony cruelty to animals.

He’s being held without bond.

