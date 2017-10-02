Rutherfordton, NC welcomes in Fall with weekend festival

If you’re looking for a way to welcome in the Fall season, Rutherfordton, North Carolina is offering a weekend full of events.

Town leaders said they will hold the annual Hilltop Fall Festival to benefit the town revitalization efforts and Cancer Awareness as a part of Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.

The festival starts Friday with the Race for the Gold soapbox derby where individual teams under the lights, downtown.

On Saturday October 7, Town Manager Doug Barrick said locals choose to cycle in the Tour de Pumpkin bike ride or run in the Overmountain Victory Trail 5k. We told you about this trail previously on Daybreak as it dates back to the revolutionary war when the “Overmountain men” marched through Rutherfordton.

The march is celebrated later at the festival along with other kid friendly attractions including face painting, pony rides, food, live music and a scarecrow contest.

Rutherfordton won the NC Rural Center Small Town of the Year honor for 2016.