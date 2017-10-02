Things to Do This Week: October 2, 2017

Looking for something fun? SCENE has you covered with 7 Things to Do….(and more)!

TONIGHT

Music: Rob Zombie, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, 7:30pm, http://www.bonsecoursarena.com/

WEDNESDAY

Family Fun: Weekly Porch Series at Greenbrier Farms, Easley, 5pm-8pm, http://www.greenbrierfarms.com/

THURSDAY

Music: Bob Seger, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, 7:30pm, http://www.bonsecoursarena.com/

Food/Charity: Chili Peppers for Paws Chili Cookoff, Spartanburg Humane Society, 11:30am-1pm, https://www.facebook.com/SpartanburgHumane/

Food/Charity: Spartanburg Signature Chefs Auction, Spartanburg Marriott, 6:30pm, https://signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org/Event.aspx?EventId=19180

Music: Jazz on the Alley, Ram Cat Alley, Seneca, 6:30pm, http://www.seneca.sc.us/Events/JazzontheAlley.aspx

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Music: Albino Skunk Music Festival, 4063 Jordan Rd., Greer, Thursday-Saturday, https://albinoskunk.com/

Music: Moonshiners Reunion & Mountain Music Festival, Campobello, Thursday-Saturday, http://www.moonshiners.com/newsitedev/festivals/moonshiners-reunion

FRIDAY

Jazz on the Square, Spartanburg, 5:30pm-8pm, http://www.cityofspartanburg.org/jazz-on-the-square

Art: First Fridays, Greenville-Area Gallery Crawl, 6pm-9pm, http://firstfridaysgvl.com/

Music: Parmalee, Blind Horse Saloon, Greenville, 7pm-2am, http://www.blind-horse.com/

Music: Michael Ray, Wendells Dippin Branch, Anderson, 8pm-11pm, http://www.wendellsdippinbranch.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Family Fun: Squealin’ on the Square, Laurens, SC, http://mainstreetlaurens.org/squealin-on-the-square/

SATURDAY

Family Fun: Spartanburg International Festival, Barnet Park, 11am-7pm, http://www.cityofspartanburg.org/international-festival

Music: A Night to Remember with Patti LaBelle, Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, 7pm, http://www.crowdpleaser.com/

Football: Wake Forest @ Clemson, Noon, ESP2, http://www.clemsontigers.com

Football: Arkansas @ South Carolina, 4pm, SECN, http://www.gamecocksonline.com

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Family Fun: Harvest Moon Festival, Denver Downs Farm, http://denverdownsfarm.com/

Family Fun: FestiFall, Walnut Grove Plantation, Roebuck, SC, http://www.spartanburghistory.org/calendar/2017/10/7/festifall-at-walnut-grove-plantation

SUNDAY

Comedy: Trevor Noah, The Peace Center, Greenville, 7pm, http://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/trevor-noah