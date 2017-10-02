Things to Do This Week: October 2, 2017

Looking for something fun? SCENE has you covered with 7 Things to Do….(and more)!
TONIGHT
Music: Rob Zombie, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, 7:30pm, http://www.bonsecoursarena.com/
WEDNESDAY
Family Fun: Weekly Porch Series at Greenbrier Farms, Easley, 5pm-8pm, http://www.greenbrierfarms.com/
THURSDAY
Music: Bob Seger, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, 7:30pm, http://www.bonsecoursarena.com/
Food/Charity: Chili Peppers for Paws Chili Cookoff, Spartanburg Humane Society, 11:30am-1pm, https://www.facebook.com/SpartanburgHumane/
Food/Charity: Spartanburg Signature Chefs Auction, Spartanburg Marriott, 6:30pm, https://signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org/Event.aspx?EventId=19180
Music: Jazz on the Alley, Ram Cat Alley, Seneca, 6:30pm, http://www.seneca.sc.us/Events/JazzontheAlley.aspx
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Music: Albino Skunk Music Festival, 4063 Jordan Rd., Greer, Thursday-Saturday, https://albinoskunk.com/
Music: Moonshiners Reunion & Mountain Music Festival, Campobello, Thursday-Saturday, http://www.moonshiners.com/newsitedev/festivals/moonshiners-reunion
FRIDAY
Jazz on the Square, Spartanburg, 5:30pm-8pm, http://www.cityofspartanburg.org/jazz-on-the-square
Art: First Fridays, Greenville-Area Gallery Crawl, 6pm-9pm, http://firstfridaysgvl.com/
Music: Parmalee, Blind Horse Saloon, Greenville, 7pm-2am, http://www.blind-horse.com/
Music: Michael Ray, Wendells Dippin Branch, Anderson, 8pm-11pm, http://www.wendellsdippinbranch.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Family Fun: Squealin’ on the Square, Laurens, SC, http://mainstreetlaurens.org/squealin-on-the-square/
SATURDAY
Family Fun: Spartanburg International Festival, Barnet Park, 11am-7pm, http://www.cityofspartanburg.org/international-festival
Music: A Night to Remember with Patti LaBelle, Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, 7pm, http://www.crowdpleaser.com/
Football: Wake Forest @ Clemson, Noon, ESP2, http://www.clemsontigers.com
Football: Arkansas @ South Carolina, 4pm, SECN, http://www.gamecocksonline.com
SATURDAY & SUNDAY
Family Fun: Harvest Moon Festival, Denver Downs Farm, http://denverdownsfarm.com/
Family Fun: FestiFall, Walnut Grove Plantation, Roebuck, SC, http://www.spartanburghistory.org/calendar/2017/10/7/festifall-at-walnut-grove-plantation
SUNDAY
Comedy: Trevor Noah, The Peace Center, Greenville, 7pm, http://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/trevor-noah