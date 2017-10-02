Trump orders flags be flown at half-staff after Las Vegas massacre

UPDATE:

11:00 A.M. — In a speech from the White House Monday, President Donald Trump announces an order for flags to be flown at half-staff in the wake of a massacre in Las Vegas.

Trump commended law enforcement and first responders for their work to limit the loss of life and hunt for the shooter that killed at least 50 people and injured 400 others during an outdoor country music concert.

The president also says he plans to visit Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with law enforcement and families affected by the shooting.

This tragedy now marks the larges mass shooting in U.S. history.

9:00 A.M. (AP) — Las Vegas police now say more than 400 people were hospitalized in a mass shooting at a country music concert.

Police said Monday morning that the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock was found dead in a hotel room with as many as 10 firearms.

Authorities say that 406 people were taken to hospitals and 50 of those are dead, including an off-duty Las Vegas police officer. His name was not immediately released.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says Paddock first checked into the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel on September 28 and was found dead inside a hotel room.

Two on-duty officers were also hurt. One of those has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

7:00 A.M. — President Donald Trump has tweeted his condolences to victims and families affected by Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

6:45 A.M. — Las Vegas police now confirm a woman named as a person of interest in a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip has been found.

Police were looking for Marilou Danley who is believed to have been a companion for the shooting suspect. Las Vegas resident 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed after police say he fired an automatic weapon into a crowded outdoor concert.

6:35 A.M. — A Nevada sheriff identifies Las Vegas resident 64-year-old Stephen Paddock as the dead man suspected of opening fire on a concert on the Las Vegas Strip. The death toll is now up to at least 50 and more than 200 injured.

5:45 A.M. — Las Vegas Police announce officers are looking for a woman who may be connected to a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

A tweet sent out early Monday morning says Marilou Danley is wanted for questioning. She is believed to be driving a red/burgundy 2017 Hyundai Tuscon with the Nevada license plate: 114B40.

At least 20 people are dead and around 100 were injured after a gunman opened fire into an outdoor concert crowd. Law enforcement confirms several off-duty officers were in the crowd at the time and were also injured.

