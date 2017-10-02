Upstate Sheriff upset over repeat offender arrests

An Upstate Sheriff is calling for change after recent arrests of a repeat offender.

Marcus Littlejohn was sentenced to serve 7 years in prison for a distribution of cocaine charge in 2014.

After serving two years, Littlejohn was released on parole. Just six months later in January of 2017, Littlejohn was arrested again, on drug charges. Littlejohn was given bond for the arrest.

In June of 2017, Littlejohn was arrested again, this time marijuana was found on him. Two officers were injured and taken to the hospital during this arrest. But the Sheriff feels this could have been avoided, if his parole had been revoked.

The Probation, Parole, and Pardon services states that Littlejohn was drug tested following these arrests, but that the results are confidential. PPP usually treats a positive drug test during parole with counseling or rehab, not revocation of parole all together. PPP also states that parole is not usually revoked for an arrest, that the subject must be proven guilty

In September, Littlejohn was sentenced to 8 years in prison for his two arrests in 2017. PPP says that Littlejohn will now have a parole revocation hearing, that may increase his sentence.