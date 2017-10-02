Upstate wedding photographer recounts horrifying shooting in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (WSPA) – An Upstate wedding photographer in Las Vegas for a wedding convention spoke to WSPA about the moment he found out about the horrific shooting.

Stephen Gossett and his wife Summer founded Noveli Wedding Photography. Stephen said he and his wife went to Las Vegas for the Wedding MBA Convention.

Gossett said he and his wife decided to see a show at Mandalay Bay after they got in Las Vegas.

“They basically ceased the show, turned off all the lights, and I would say 15 minutes later, about eight heavily armed SWAT officers from the Las Vegas Police Department came barging into the room, and started locking everything down,” Gossett said.

Gossett said once he got on social media, he saw the horrific news of what was going on just outside. Gosset said he even remembers his wife commenting on the concert on the way in to watch the show. .

“She was talking about how cool it would be to go over there and dance and have a good time, and all that kind of stuff,” Gossett said.

Gossett said when they were finally released from the hotel around 6 a.m he wasn’t greeted with the Las Vegas strip he knew.

“Every six or seven feet there was an armed officer just making sure that everyone was going in the right direction,” Gossett said. “As we were heading back to our hotel, you could tell some of the young people who had gone to the concert, they’re just […] sitting on the sidewalk just kind of stunned.”

Gossett said he plans to stay in Las Vegas for the convention. He also said he plans to donate blood to help the victims of the shooting.