Vegas shooter had no ties to ISIS, FBI says

(AP) — The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.

The Islamic State claimed the attack, saying the shooter converted to Islam months ago but at this point, the FBI says they have determined no connection to an international terrorist group.

The extremist group claimed that the shooter was “a soldier” who had converted to Islam months ago. It has made exaggerated or false claims in the past.

Authorities have yet to identify a motive for the shooting but say they believe 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock acted alone. He killed himself after the shooting.

