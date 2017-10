(WSPA) – The number of fire deaths in South Carolina so far this year is already higher than all of 2016.

We are just now getting into the start of fire season.

Firefighters are warning what to watch out for to stay safe over the holidays.

Also, firefighters suggest changing the batteries in your smoke detectors while you’re checking your clocks on November 5.

That’s when we will “fall back” at the end of Daylight Saving Time.

