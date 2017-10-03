1 arrested after armed robbery at nail salon in Greenville Co.

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies responded to a reported armed robbery at a nail salon on Poinsett Highway, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at Hollywood Nails at about 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect ran from the scene before deputies arrived.

Deputies and K-9’s quickly began searching for the suspect.

During the search, someone in the area informed deputies that they saw the suspect on E. Perry Road.

Deputies responded and found the suspect with a weapon.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

They have not yet been identified.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News