Bob Seger postpones upcoming tour dates due to medical issue

(WSPA) – Bob Seger has announced that he will have to postpone his upcoming tour dates after his doctor’s orders to attend an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae, according to a press release.

This includes his show at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena that was scheduled for this Thursday.

“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll,” Seger said. ” It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon.”

Seger and his Silver Bullet Band played the 13th sold-out show of their 2017 Runaway Train Tour last Thursday in Pittsburgh. On Saturday, Seger had to postpone his 14th show in Columbus.

On Saturday, Seger had to postpone his 14th show in Columbus.

Rescheduled dates will be announced when they are available.

Tickets that were sold for concerts that are being rescheduled will be honored at the new dates.

The following tour dates have been postponed:

Sep 30 – Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Oct 5 – Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct 7 – Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena

Oct 10 – Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

Oct 12 – St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

Oct 14 – Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Oct 19 – The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct 21 – Frisco, TX Ford Center at The Star

Oct 24 – Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

Oct 26 – Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Oct 28 – Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Nov 2 – Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

Nov 4 – Inglewood, CA The Forum

Nov 7 – Boise, ID Ford Center

Nov 9 – Portland, OR Moda Center

Nov 11 – Seattle, WA KeyArena

Nov 13 – Billings, MT Rimrock Auto Arena

Nov 15 – St. Paul, MN XCEL Energy Center

Nov 17 – Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

More stories you may like on 7News

Man caught speeding with 1-month-old unsecured in backseat, deputies say A man has been arrested on several charges after he was caught speeding with an unrestrained baby in the backseat, according to the Spartanb…

Anderson Co. residents concerned over proposed cell tower ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – One Anderson County community may be a getting a new neighbor as Verizon tried to build a new cell tower. But resi…

20-year sentence for man who shot Woodruff police officer in 2016 A Woodruff man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he shot a police officer who was executing a search warrant.

Upstate wedding photographer recounts horrifying shooting in Las Vegas An Upstate wedding photographer in Las Vegas for a wedding convention spoke to WSPA about the moment he found out about the horrific shootin…

Las Vegas shooting puts concert safety in spotlight GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The tragedy in Las Vegas has some people concerned about their own safety at large events. Upstate event centers a…