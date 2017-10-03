Cause of Haunted House Fire Still Unknown

Blacksburg, S.C. (WSPA) Investigators are trying to determine a cause for a fire that burned down a haunted house in Blacksburg Sunday night.

Fast-moving flames swept through one of the attractions at Fear Farm Haunted House on Ninety Nine Island Road, destroying a barn that housed hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of special effects, animatronics and new technology.

SLED investigators spent hours sifting through the remains looking for clues. The owner tells 7 News he’s glad no one got hurt.

“We’re thankful that we weren’t open last night,” said Matt Davis, owner of Fear Farm. “There was no injury to any of our staff or customers. There was nobody down here.”

Davis still plans to open Fear Farm on Friday. Three other haunted house attractions on the 60-acre property will be featured.