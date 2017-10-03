Celebrity rockers are Rock’N on the Runway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The Arizona Children’s Charities and ScanSource will hold Rock’N on the Runway.

The fundraiser starts at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Greenville Jet Center on Aviation Lane and features dinner, an open bar and music.

Celebrity rockers scheduled to perform include members from .38 Special, Billy Joel Band, Chicago, Fleetwood Mac and many more.

Music isn’t the only live event. There will also be an auction with instruments, Clemson football gear and a Wyoming fly fishing expedition for two.

Tickets to Rock’N on the Runway are $125.

The Arizona Children’s Charities has helped abused, neglected and at-risk children for 19 years with donations of more than $1.7 million to several organizations in the Carolinas.

Click or tap here for more information.