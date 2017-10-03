Chesnee man no longer double-murder suspect after interrogation, police say

DELPHI, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police investigators returned from Colorado without a clear answer as to who killed 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German in February.

In a release Tuesday morning, state police said “there has been no information developed to specifically include or exclude Daniel Nations as a suspect in the Delphi homicides.”

On Friday, NewsChannel 15 learned that two Indiana State Police detectives traveled to El Paso County, Colorado, to talk with Nations as a possible suspect in the deaths of Abby and Libby. State police spokesman Sgt. Kim Riley said last week that while there was nothing that definitively connected Nations to their investigation, detectives were working to learn whether Nations had been in the area around February, when the bodies of Abby and Libby were found off a Delphi trail.

Turns out, Nations was in the Morgan County Jail 10 days later, for four days, and in the Johnson County Jail for 11 hours from April 25 until 5 a.m. April 26, for driving on a suspended license and possession of paraphernalia.

Nations is now jailed in the Teller County, Colorado, for allegedly threatening hikers with a hatchet – in the same area a mountain biker was shot dead days prior. According to El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies, a mountain biker was found dead from a gunshot wound on a trail near Monument, Colorado, on September 19.

Police had no leads until Monday, when Nations was arrested.

According to a Woodland Park, Colorado, police affidavit obtained by Newschannel 15, Nations was apprehended in a vehicle with his wife and two children. In the vehicle, which had expired Indiana tags, police found a hatchet and a .22-caliber rifle in the trunk – the same caliber that was used to kill the bicyclist.

Nations has not officially been named as a suspect in the death of the bicyclist.

For reasons yet to be fully explained, Colorado investigators noticed “similarities” between the shooting of the mountain biker and the deaths of Abby and Libby in Delphi. Nations has a Greenwood, Indiana, address, which lies just southeast of Indianapolis, approximately a 1.5 hour drive from Delphi.

He’s also listed on the Indiana Sex and Violent Offender website. He was originally convicted of indecent exposure in South Carolina in 2007.

Despite the “similarities” that police touched on last week, Indiana State police left Colorado Monday after three days without tying Nations to the Delphi case. No details of their interrogation were released.

In Tuesday’s release, state police said detectives will continue to review information gathered over the course of their visit to El Paso County, Colorado.

