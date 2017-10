WELLFORD, SC (WSPA)– Fire destroyed an abandoned trailer in Wellford.

Crews with North Spartanburg Fire District responded to the fire on Cherry Creek Lane just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The trailer was in flames when crews arrived on scene.

North Spartanburg Captain Nick Ray said it appears no one lived there, and no injuries were reported.

Tyger River and Westview-Fairforest fire crews also responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.