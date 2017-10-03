Drug dealers could face murder charge for opioid distribution

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- Buncombe County Emergency Services responds to 400 overdose calls so far this year, almost double the numbers the county saw last year.

The county identifies heroin, fentany, and carfentanil as inherently dangerous drugs that are making a big impact on the region. The county’s social services director says 70% of children currently in foster care come from homes where one of both parents have substance abuse issues.

In the past month, law enforcement has responded to several fatal overdoses and used the overdose reversal drug Narcan more than 200 times.

Legislation will be cracking down on the drug dealers, issuing harsher penalties for the offense.

The county’s district attorney explained how distributors of opioids could face 2nd degree murder charges. “Bascially goes to the malice component second degree murder is the unlawful killing of another person with malice and the legislation has defined an opioid substance sold on the street as constituting that malice, said Todd Williams.

The legislation would go into effect December 1st. Current penalties for opioid offenses range from 5 years to 23 years in prison and a maximum fine of $500,000.