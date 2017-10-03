Experts share ways to cope with tragedy following Vegas

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The mass shooting in Las Vegas has many around the country feeling a range of emotions. It doesn’t matter whether you experienced it firsthand, knew someone who did or are just hearing about it on the news.

Any of these people could have lasting effects so the key is to get treatment. It doesn’t have to be professional help, but Dr. Heidi Zinzow said just talking to a friend helps people better understand and overcome the initial shock they may feel. The sooner you can do this the better before the symptoms become long term.

She said there is a stigma in our society about seeking help and we need to not let that scare people away.

“That seeking help is not a sign of weakness, but a sign of strength and courage and it really will help people perform in their day to day lives especially if they get it early on before symptoms become chronic and more severe,” Dr. Zinzow said.

Dr. Zinzow said after these tragedies it’s important to highlight that really only one-third of the people exposed to an event like Vegas will develop responses down the road like depression or substance abuse. But this is still a large number so it’s key to seek treatment either locally or you can call the national crisis hotline at 1 (800) 273- TALK or a national crisis text-line at 741741.