WILLIAMSTON, SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after an explosive was thrown from a passing car in a neighborhood near Williamston in Anderson County.

The Sheriff’s Office says witnesses tell them that something was thrown from a passing vehicle on Pinewood Drive and then there was some type of explosion.

Greenville County Bomb Squad is on scene investigating what appears to be a pipe bomb.

Nobody was injured and no property was damaged in the explosion.

There are no suspects at this time.