Family missing in Puerto Rico? Here’s how to get in touch

It’s been two weeks since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico and many families still haven’t heard from loved ones in the U.S. island territory.

Daniel McCarty in Laurens County called 7News asking for help in finding his brother, Dennis McCarty, who has lived in Puerto Rico for 10 years.

“I’m just worrying myself sick because I don’t know if he’s dead or alive,” he said.

60,000 lost their roofs during Maria. McCarty’s small metal-roof home in northwest city of Aguadilla, may have been one of them. And with no word, his younger brother fears the worst.

“What hurts me the most is him down there starving if he ain’t got nothing to eat, that he could have had another heart attack from the storm, you know, if he ain’t got his medication,” he said.

With power and cell service out in much of the country, the American Red Cross has deployed 450 workers equipped with satellites, specifically to help reconnect people with their families.

“One of the things we do is use reunification trucks to travel around in areas that have been affected and have no power, and we’re trying to bring some communication tools and resources to those places by allowing them to recharge phones and to use our generators and power strips so that they can use their technology to get in touch with loved ones back home,” said Lisa Colby, the Executive Director of the Upstate chapter of the American Red Cross.

7News helped McCarty send in his brother’s information to both the Red Cross and the territory’s Federal Affairs Administration’s Island Disaster Relief Team to help him get answers which can’t come soon enough.

“I’m just hoping I can find out if he’s dead or alive. If he’s alive, tell him to come home, get on a plane and come home,” said McCarty.

Here’s how to get in touch with family in Puerto Rico:

1) The territory’s Federal Affairs Administration is asking people to now send emails.

Contact the island’s disaster relief team by emailing maria1@prfaa.pr.gov

Include your contact information and as much detailed information about your family member or friend as possible

2) Find family and friends via the American Red Cross. 1-800-RED-CROSS, or 1-864-271-8222

Your love ones can also list themselves as safe on this site: https://safeandwell.communityos.org/cms/index.php

3) Call the island’s local radio station WIPR at (787) 777-0940