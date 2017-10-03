Fiat Chrysler recalls 710k SUVs; braking could be limited

DETROIT (AP) – Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 710,000 Jeep and Dodge SUVs in North America because an improperly installed brake shield could let water leak in and limit braking ability.

The recall covers 2011 to 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Durangos.

The company says brake booster shields were added as part of a 2014 recall, but a check of warranty claims found that some weren’t installed correctly.

In those cases water can cause corrosion or get inside the booster and freeze.

That can reduce braking ability, increasing the risk of a crash.

Fiat Chrysler says it knows of one potentially related crash but no injuries.

Dealers will inspect the shields and correct the installation if needed. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man caught speeding with 1-month-old unsecured in backseat, deputies say A man has been arrested on several charges after he was caught speeding with an unrestrained baby in the backseat, according to the Spartanb…

Anderson Co. residents concerned over proposed cell tower ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – One Anderson County community may be a getting a new neighbor as Verizon tried to build a new cell tower. But resi…

20-year sentence for man who shot Woodruff police officer in 2016 A Woodruff man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he shot a police officer who was executing a search warrant.

Upstate wedding photographer recounts horrifying shooting in Las Vegas An Upstate wedding photographer in Las Vegas for a wedding convention spoke to WSPA about the moment he found out about the horrific shootin…

Las Vegas shooting puts concert safety in spotlight GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The tragedy in Las Vegas has some people concerned about their own safety at large events. Upstate event centers a…