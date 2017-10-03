Greenville Chamber President Praises NC Business Development Trip

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) A three-day business development trip to North Carolina is being hailed a success.

Greenville and Spartanburg Chamber presidents traveled to Raleigh-Durham last week along with 100 business leaders. That region is considered one of the most successful business communities in the country.

Raleigh-Durham’s size and demographics are similar to Greenville-Spartanburg’s, which is why the chamber presidents chose to visit. Leaders tell us they learned that region’s success came from both communities working together.

“We went on the trip knowing that we would learn a little bit about regional collaboration,” said Carlos Phillips, chief executive and president of the Greenville Chamber. “But what we learned was how intentional the triangle area is in collaborating.”

The Chamber plans to publish a report on the findings from that North Carolina visit in a few weeks.