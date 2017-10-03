Help deputies find missing teen in Rutherford Co.

By Published:
Megan Clarke
Megan Clarke

RUTHERFORD CO., N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teen.

Deputies say 17-year-old Megan Grace Clarke was reported missing on October 2nd.

She was last seen getting into a silver car around 10:00 p.m. on October 1st.

Clarke has shoulder-length blonde hair and brown eyes.

She is about 5’3″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds, deputies say.

She may be with 22-year-old Jacob Waldo.

He is 5’10” tall and has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Clarke or Waldo, you are asked to contact Detective Adrienne Wallace with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 286-2911.

More stories you may like on 7News