Help find four teens who left Williamston Youth Academy

WILLIAMSTON, SC (WSPA) – Williamston Police are looking for four missing teens who they say ran away from the Williamston Youth Academy, early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the four left the group care facility on Williams Street and were reportedly spotted near North Hamilton Street and Middleton Boulevard during the afternoon.

Jah’tiasia Shannon – 15-years-old, last seen wearing red hoodie with a “Lion” or “Love” logo on the arm and black leggings

Jomek’us Craig – 16-years-old, last seen wearing white head wrap, gray sweatshirt, dark jeans

Madison Mann – 14-years-old, last seen wearing black shirt, dark jeans

Earline Pressley – 15-years-old, last seen wearing a pink head wrap, dark shirt with white open hoodie, light gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call the Williamston Police Department at 864-847-4012.