Help find man wanted for questioning after shooting in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL CO., N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who might have information about a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Deputies are looking for 29-year-old Greggory Cole Lowery.

The shooting happened at a garage on Rolling Meadow Drive, off of Harmony Grove Road, in Nebo, between 12:30 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

33-year-old Joshua Eric Kelley was shot multiple times and is in critical condition at Mission Memorial Hospital.

Lowery was last seen driving a silver Volkswagon Beetle.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 652-2235 or 652-4000.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME, or text MCDOWELLTIPS and your information to 274637.

You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.

