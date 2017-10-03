Help find man wanted for questioning after shooting in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL CO., N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who might have information about a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Deputies are looking for 29-year-old Greggory Cole Lowery.

The shooting happened at a garage on Rolling Meadow Drive, off of Harmony Grove Road, in Nebo, between 12:30 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

33-year-old Joshua Eric Kelley was shot multiple times and is in critical condition at Mission Memorial Hospital.

Lowery was last seen driving a silver Volkswagon Beetle.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 652-2235 or 652-4000.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME, or text MCDOWELLTIPS and your information to 274637.

You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man caught speeding with 1-month-old unsecured in backseat, deputies say A man has been arrested on several charges after he was caught speeding with an unrestrained baby in the backseat, according to the Spartanb…

Anderson Co. residents concerned over proposed cell tower ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – One Anderson County community may be a getting a new neighbor as Verizon tried to build a new cell tower. But resi…

20-year sentence for man who shot Woodruff police officer in 2016 A Woodruff man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he shot a police officer who was executing a search warrant.

Upstate wedding photographer recounts horrifying shooting in Las Vegas An Upstate wedding photographer in Las Vegas for a wedding convention spoke to WSPA about the moment he found out about the horrific shootin…

Las Vegas shooting puts concert safety in spotlight GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The tragedy in Las Vegas has some people concerned about their own safety at large events. Upstate event centers a…