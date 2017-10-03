Help find missing teen in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teen.

Deputies say 17-year-old Macee Murphy is missing.

Murphy is about 5’10” tall and weighs about 130 pounds, deputies say.

She has long black hair and blue eyes.

Deputies say she may be traveling with friends.

They say she has connections in Henderson, Rutherford, Jackson, and Transylvania Counties.

If you have any information regarding Murphy’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 697-4911.

