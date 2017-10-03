Help find missing woman in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD CO., N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing person.

They say 47-year-old Patricia Lynn Murray was reported missing on Monday, October 2nd.

She was last seen on Seitz Drive in Forest City around midnight on Friday, September 29th, deputies say.

Murray has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

She is about 5’6″ tall and weighs about 300 pounds, deputies say.

Murray drives a blue 2006 Honda Accord.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Adrienne Wallace with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 286-2911.

