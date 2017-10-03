Man arrested after standoff with deputies in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a standoff with deputies, according to the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Deer Run on Saturday, September 30th.

Deputies say they initially responded to a domestic situation that turned violent.

According to a report, a woman said her boyfriend, 32-year-old Patrick Nickles, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to the ground.

She says he then hit her in the head with a 9mm handgun and kicked her in the back and legs, the report says.

At one point, the woman says Nickles put the gun to the back of her neck and said that he would kill her, according to the report.

When she was finally able to escape from him, she says she ran to her car but he followed her and began hitting her car with the handgun.

Deputies say they were warned before they arrived at the home that Nickles said he would shoot anyone that came down his driveway.

They stopped at a safe distance and tried calling Nickles to come out of the house.

After several hours of trying to get him to come out, he finally exited without a gun, deputies say.

They say while Nickles was in the back of the cop car, he intentionally kicked the right window out.

He has been charged with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature, Kidnapping, Malicious Injury to Property, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Resisting Arrest.

He was booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center.

