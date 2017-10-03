Man arrested after standoff with deputies in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a standoff with deputies, according to the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Deer Run on Saturday, September 30th.

Deputies say they initially responded to a domestic situation that turned violent.

According to a report, a woman said her boyfriend, 32-year-old Patrick Nickles, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to the ground.

She says he then hit her in the head with a 9mm handgun and kicked her in the back and legs, the report says.

At one point, the woman says Nickles put the gun to the back of her neck and said that he would kill her, according to the report.

When she was finally able to escape from him, she says she ran to her car but he followed her and began hitting her car with the handgun.

Deputies say they were warned before they arrived at the home that Nickles said he would shoot anyone that came down his driveway.

They stopped at a safe distance and tried calling Nickles to come out of the house.

After several hours of trying to get him to come out, he finally exited without a gun, deputies say.

They say while Nickles was in the back of the cop car, he intentionally kicked the right window out.

He has been charged with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature, Kidnapping, Malicious Injury to Property, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Resisting Arrest.

He was booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man caught speeding with 1-month-old unsecured in backseat, deputies say A man has been arrested on several charges after he was caught speeding with an unrestrained baby in the backseat, according to the Spartanb…

Anderson Co. residents concerned over proposed cell tower ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – One Anderson County community may be a getting a new neighbor as Verizon tried to build a new cell tower. But resi…

20-year sentence for man who shot Woodruff police officer in 2016 A Woodruff man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he shot a police officer who was executing a search warrant.

Upstate wedding photographer recounts horrifying shooting in Las Vegas An Upstate wedding photographer in Las Vegas for a wedding convention spoke to WSPA about the moment he found out about the horrific shootin…

Las Vegas shooting puts concert safety in spotlight GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The tragedy in Las Vegas has some people concerned about their own safety at large events. Upstate event centers a…