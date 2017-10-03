Man caught speeding with 1-month-old unsecured in backseat, deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested on several charges after he was caught speeding with an unrestrained baby in the backseat, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at about 4:27 p.m. on Monday at Hayne Street and Spring Street.

According to a report, deputies saw a car that matched the description given to them by their narcotics team on one of their investigations.

The car was believed to be used in the sale of narcotics and warrants were pending on the driver, deputies say.

When deputies began to follow the car, they say the driver pulled off of the road in a possible attempt to evade them.

Deputies passed by but began following the car shortly after the driver left the location.

They noticed the driver was speeding and pulled him over.

The driver, 24-year-old Antonio Vincent Smith, was acting nervously during the traffic stop, deputies say.

When deputies asked Smith to get out of his car, he refused and gripped his steering wheel tightly, causing a struggle.

During the struggle, deputies noticed a 1-month-old baby in the backseat who was not properly restrained.

Smith was finally taken into custody and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of meth/cocaine, child endangerment, no child restraint, and no driver’s license in possession.

He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

