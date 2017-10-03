Man dressed as pirate arrested for burglary

WATE Published:
Brian Zielinski
Brian Zielinski

DUNLAP, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man was arrested for burglary while dressed as a pirate.

The Dunlap Police Department says Brian Zielinski was arrested over the weekend on charges of burglary and resisting arrest.

Zielinski also goes by the name “Captain Jack Sparrow” and is a member of the Hells Angels gang.

When he was taken into custody, police say he was wearing a black pirate hat, a black vest, brown jacket and red gloves.

No additional information was released.

More stories you may like on 7News