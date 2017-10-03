NC daycare van overturns after driver falls asleep, troopers say

DEEP RUN, N.C. (WNCT) — A van from Farmer-N-Dell Daycare traveling north on Highway 11 in Lenoir County overturned Tuesday afternoon after the driver fell asleep, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver, Kiera Joyner, fell asleep, tried to overcorrect and then ran off the road, causing the van to flip over.

Joyner was charged with reckless driving.

Minor injuries are reported, and troopers said around eight kids were transported as a precaution.

The van services the Lenoir County daycare’s afterschool program at Pink Hill and Moss Hill elementary schools.

