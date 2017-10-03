Passenger killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 say Asheville Police

ASHEVILLE (WSPA) – A woman was killed early Tuesday when Asheville Police a car she was riding on was hit by a wrong-way pickup truck on Interstate 40.

Police say the accident happened at 2:44 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of the interstate just past the 50 mile marker.

The driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck – traveling east in the westbound lanes – hit a Ford Focus according to officers. Madison Ainsley Carswell of Nebo was a passenger in the car. Police say she died at the scene.

The drivers of the truck and car were both injured. Police say they were taken to Mission Hospital with critical injuries.

Asheville Police are asking for anyone who saw the accident to contact them at (828) 251-4089.