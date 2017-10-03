Playtex recalls children’s plates, bowls due to choking hazard

(WISH) — Playtex has issued a recall on some of their children’s products due to the potential risk of choking.

The recall covers Playtex Plates and Bowls with printed graphics.

According to a release, the risk comes if a clear plastic layer over a graphic’s bubble could peel away from the surface.

The plates and bowls have been sold in a variety of designs from 2009 to 2017 with prints including cars, giraffes, superheroes and more.

Consumers should immediately stop using the products and contact Playtex at 888-220-2075 for a full refund.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man caught speeding with 1-month-old unsecured in backseat, deputies say A man has been arrested on several charges after he was caught speeding with an unrestrained baby in the backseat, according to the Spartanb…

Anderson Co. residents concerned over proposed cell tower ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – One Anderson County community may be a getting a new neighbor as Verizon tried to build a new cell tower. But resi…

20-year sentence for man who shot Woodruff police officer in 2016 A Woodruff man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he shot a police officer who was executing a search warrant.

Upstate wedding photographer recounts horrifying shooting in Las Vegas An Upstate wedding photographer in Las Vegas for a wedding convention spoke to WSPA about the moment he found out about the horrific shootin…

Las Vegas shooting puts concert safety in spotlight GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The tragedy in Las Vegas has some people concerned about their own safety at large events. Upstate event centers a…