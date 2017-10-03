Police need help finding car break-in suspect in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is investigating several car break-ins and is asking for your help in finding the suspect(s).

The auto-breaking incidents happened between 8:00 p.m. on September 24th  and 7:00 a.m. on September 25th.

The cars that were broken into were in the North Main Street area, police say.

If you have any information regarding the incidents or whereabouts of the suspect(s), you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

