Remains of man who died in Pearl Harbor returned to Upstate

(WSPA) – The remains of a man who died at Pearl Harbor have been identified and returned to his family in the Upstate.

Milton Surratt was 19 years old when he joined the Navy.

He was on the USS Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Although he died in Pearl Harbor, his family says they were notified on Christmas Eve that he was MIA.

Surratt was 21 years old when he died.

His family was notified in April of 2017 that his remains had been identified.

Surratt was the youngest of seven kids. He had three brothers and three sisters.

He grew up in Mauldin and moved to Laurens County for a while, according to family members.

His body is scheduled to return to the Upstate on Thursday.

A service will be held for him in Simpsonville on Friday and he will be buried in Mauldin.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man caught speeding with 1-month-old unsecured in backseat, deputies say A man has been arrested on several charges after he was caught speeding with an unrestrained baby in the backseat, according to the Spartanb…

Anderson Co. residents concerned over proposed cell tower ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – One Anderson County community may be a getting a new neighbor as Verizon tried to build a new cell tower. But resi…

20-year sentence for man who shot Woodruff police officer in 2016 A Woodruff man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he shot a police officer who was executing a search warrant.

Upstate wedding photographer recounts horrifying shooting in Las Vegas An Upstate wedding photographer in Las Vegas for a wedding convention spoke to WSPA about the moment he found out about the horrific shootin…

Las Vegas shooting puts concert safety in spotlight GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The tragedy in Las Vegas has some people concerned about their own safety at large events. Upstate event centers a…