Remains of man who died in Pearl Harbor returned to Upstate

Milton Surratt
(WSPA) – The remains of a man who died at Pearl Harbor have been identified and returned to his family in the Upstate.

Milton Surratt was 19 years old when he joined the Navy.

He was on the USS Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Although he died in Pearl Harbor, his family says they were notified on Christmas Eve that he was MIA.

Surratt was 21 years old when he died.

His family was notified in April of 2017 that his remains had been identified.

Surratt was the youngest of seven kids. He had three brothers and three sisters.

He grew up in Mauldin and moved to Laurens County for a while, according to family members.

His body is scheduled to return to the Upstate on Thursday.

A service will be held for him in Simpsonville on Friday and he will be buried in Mauldin.

