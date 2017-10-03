SC teacher facing sexual battery charges, deputies say

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Lowcountry teacher is facing sexual battery charges after an alleged encounter with a 16-year-old Stratford High School female student.

Kendrick Roach, 23 is charged with sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years of age, without force/coercion

Details are limited but according to authorities, the incident allegedly happened on September 14 in a vehicle parked a Stratford High School.

Roach is currently being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

BCSD spokeswoman Katie Orvin issued the following statement to Count on 2.

District officials were informed by the Goose Creek Police Department that a local university student teacher interning at Stratford High has been charged in a matter involving a student. School and district officials have followed all procedures as outlined by district policy, taking immediate action upon learning of the allegation. Please be assured that the safety and security of our students is of the utmost importance. As such, we are continuing to fully cooperate with law enforcement as they move forward with their investigation. If anyone has any concerns regarding the safety and security of any student or employee, please do not hesitate to contact school and/or district officials. As this is an ongoing law enforcement investigation, we cannot offer any further comment at this time.

