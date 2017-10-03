Surveillance video shows Vegas shooter slipping, falling at hotel

LAS VEGAS (WFLA) – Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock knew the big hotels on the strip well, according to his brother Eric Paddock.

He liked to play video poker and hundred-dollar hands of poker at the casinos.

NBC News obtained surveillance video from the Cosmopolitan Hotel of Las Vegas in 2011, where Paddock is seen slipping and falling. He said he slipped on an unknown liquid and tore his hamstring and sprained his wrist and hand in the fall.

They said Paddock sued the hotel but lost the lawsuit in 2014.

An arbitrator in the case said evidence showed Paddock had been “en route to the high-limit gambling area when he fell.”

