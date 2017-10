SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Local organizations are teaming up to honor victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Radio stations and the Blood Connection will host a blood drive to honor victims from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Ingles store on Warren H. Abernathy Highway in Spartanburg.

Authorities have said a retired accountant opened fire on an outdoor concert and killed almost 60 people and wounded more than 500 people.