VIDEO: Couple born in same hospital on same day get married

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A couple born on the same day at the same Massachusetts hospital have exchanged vows more than two decades later.

The Taunton Gazette reports that Jessica Gomes and Aaron Bairos got married Sept. 9. Each was born on April 28, 1990, at Morton Hospital in Taunton.

The two did not grow up together. Aaron grew up in Taunton.

Jessica first lived in Raynham and later moved to the city.

They met through mutual friends in high school.

Jessica says she and Aaron figured out they were born on the same day “pretty early on” when they took a drivers education class together and saw the proof on their learner’s permits.

She says it was love at first sight.

More stories you may like on 7News

Experts share ways to cope with tragedy following Vegas ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The mass shooting in Las Vegas has many around the country feeling a range of emotions. It doesn’t matter whether you …

Clemson adds trauma kits to campus Clemson University is taking an extra step to make sure the campus is safe if an active shooting ever happens.

Man caught speeding with 1-month-old unsecured in backseat, deputies say A man has been arrested on several charges after he was caught speeding with an unrestrained baby in the backseat, according to the Spartanb…

Anderson Co. residents concerned over proposed cell tower ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – One Anderson County community may be a getting a new neighbor as Verizon tried to build a new cell tower. But resi…

20-year sentence for man who shot Woodruff police officer in 2016 A Woodruff man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he shot a police officer who was executing a search warrant.