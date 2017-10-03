VIDEO: Man on same floor as shooter describes what happened

(WSAV) – We’re learning more about how Sunday’s massacre played out in Las Vegas.

at least 59 people were killed, and more than 520 injured.

The shooter fired out two different windows from a suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Hotel guest Brad Baker was staying in a room just down the hall.

He spoke about how the chaos unfolded as shots rang out.

Watch the video for the full story.

