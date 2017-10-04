2 years after flood, man sues Spartanburg Water

Two years after flood waters ravaged Spartanburg, a man caught in the disaster is suing.

Gary Fleming was driving his black truck the night of October 1st, and when he drove over a bridge on Hayne Street, it washed out.

Fleming and his truck were carried down the creek and the truck wrapped around a tree. Westview Fairforest firefighters, Spartanburg County deputies and teams from Emergency Management pulled Fleming to safety.

A lawsuit filed by Fleming’s lawyer, Wes Kissinger, states that the entire incident could have been prevented.

The lawsuit claims that the culvert pipe underneath the bridge was not being properly inspected. It also claims that erosion that caused the culvert pipe to wash out, was not detected.

We asked Spartanburg Water whether they disputed the claims, sending them a copy of the lawsuit. They responded by stating, “After an internal inquiry, neither Spartanburg Water System nor Spartanburg Sanitary Sewer District has received service of a lawsuit; therefore, we have no knowledge of it and cannot provide any comment.”Gary Fleming lawsuit

To read the full lawsuit